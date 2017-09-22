SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

AUSTRALIAN RULES

HQ threatened after ‘yes’

The Australian Football League’s (AFL) headquarters in Melbourne has been evacuated after staff received an unspecified threat just a day after it replaced its logo with a prominent “yes” on AFL House to support marriage equality. It is unclear if the two things are related. Police said that officers were at a premises in Melbourne Docklands conducting a “safety check.” The new “yes” logo was the subject of a backlash from talkback hosts in Melbourne and the Carlton club released a statement saying it did “not intend to campaign on the issue.” The logo was taken down at the end of the day on Wednesday, but the AFL denied it was because of any threat of vandalism.

BOXING

Jake LaMotta dies

Jake LaMotta, the former middleweight boxing champion who was portrayed in the Martin Scorsese film Raging Bull, has died at the age of 95, his family said on Wednesday. LaMotta, known for a legendary six-fight rivalry with Sugar Ray Robinson, passed away on Tuesday, his daughter, Christi LaMotta, said on Facebook. Sports Illustrated said he died from complications from pneumonia. In a career spanning from 1941 to 1954, LaMotta racked up 83 victories, 30 of them knockouts, against 19 defeats, according to BoxRec. LaMotta’s tumultuous life — marked by a fixed match he deliberately lost under Mafia pressure in 1947 — was depicted in the 1980 movie Raging Bull, in which he was portrayed in an Academy Award-winning performance by Robert de Niro. “When he took a dive during the Billy Fox fight, which he didn’t want to do, it literally broke him & was never the same afterwards,” his daughter wrote on Facebook.

SOCCER

FIFA probes Chelsea

Premier League champions Chelsea are the subject of a FIFA investigation, reportedly for possible breaches over the signing of foreign youth players, FIFA said on Wednesday. “We can confirm that an investigation is ongoing,” a FIFA spokesperson said. “However, please note that we cannot provide any details concerning the matters under investigation.” According to the Times newspaper, FIFA were looking into “possible breaches of the regulations regarding the signing of young foreign players,” while Chelsea replied: “Chelsea FC complies with all FIFA statutes and regulations.” The alleged offenses were reported to be “less serious” than the violations committed by Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid that last year prompted FIFA to issue the Spanish clubs with transfer bans.

SOCCER

Timbers sign 5-year-old

The Portland Timbers have signed five-year-old goalkeeper Derrick Tellez to a one-game contract. Derrick, who is battling a cancerous brain tumor, was signed on Wednesday to grant his wish via Make-A-Wish Oregon. “Derrick is an extremely talented young goalkeeper and we’re excited to have him signed for this weekend’s game against Orlando City,” Timbers coach Caleb Porter said. After taking part in training today, Derrick is to join his new teammates when they take the field at Providence Park for a match against Orlando City on Sunday. He is to watch from the bench during warm-ups and stand with the team for the national anthem before rejoining his family for the game.