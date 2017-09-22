Dumoulin tops Roglic, Froome in time trial

AP, BERGEN, Norway

Giro d’ Italia champion Tom Dumoulin on Wednesday won the time trial world title at the Road World Championships, beating runner-up Primoz Roglic and Tour de France and Vuelta de Espana winner Chris Froome to cap a remarkable season.

Dumoulin covered the 31km route featuring the grueling climb of Mount Floyen in 44 minutes, 41 seconds.

His ride was so dominant that he was the fastest at every checkpoint and nearly caught Froome, who is one of the world’s best against the clock and had started 90 seconds ahead of him.

“I can’t believe it,” Dumoulin said. “I thought my power meter was off because it was so high. I felt really, really good.”

It started to rain for Dumoulin’s ride, but that hardly slowed him down. He finished 58 seconds ahead of Slovenian star Roglic and 1 minute, 21 seconds ahead of Froome, who added a bronze medal to a historic summer for the Briton that included back-to-back Grand Tour triumphs.

His victory continued a stellar string of results for the Dutch at the World Champions. Annemiek van Vlueten and Anna van der Breggen on Tuesday gave the Netherlands a 1-2 finish in the women’s race.