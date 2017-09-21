SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

RUGBY UNION

Tokyo celebrates World Cup

Sports fans yesterday gathered in Tokyo’s Shibuya entertainment district to mark two years until Japan hosts the 2019 Rugby World Cup, the first time the tournament will be held outside the traditional rugby-playing countries. Rugby World Cup tournament director Alan Gilpin unveiled the Webb Ellis Cup, saying “this vibrant and special nation will be the center of the sporting universe for an amazing six weeks.” To promote the tournament, the trophy, which is awarded to the winning team, will make a 46-day tour of the host nation. On Sunday, Gilpin told local organizers that their preparations are not progressing as smoothly as they should.

SOCCER

Giggs, Scholes no-show

Manchester United legends Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes have angered Indian fans by failing to turn out for a futsal tournament in which they were billed as the star attractions. The Hindu newspaper said the pair were “understood to be ‘tired’” on their arrival in Bangalore for the event on Tuesday. Scholes, 42, is meant to be captain of the Bangalore team and Giggs, 43, for Mumbai in the Premier Futsal tournament. Scholes did participate in the Mumbai leg of the tournament on Saturday, but the pair were not even on the bench for the first game in Bangalore and fans were not impressed. With the tickets costing as much as US$156, including a “meet and greet session with the legends,” disgruntled fans were quick to dismiss the event as a money-making exercise.

SOCCER

Brazil snub Matildas

The Australian women’s soccer team have taken a dim view of the handshake snub they received from Brazil players after beating the South Americans 3-2 in a home match on Tuesday. At the end of a heated contest in Newcastle, Australia, some Matildas players were ignored as they approached their opponents to shake hands, triggering a storm of criticism on social media. “Not shaking hands, it’s not an Australian thing, but I’m not really going to comment on it because it’s not something I think is very... I don’t really like it, but whatever,” Australia striker Sam Kerr told local media. Matildas coach Alen Stajcic agreed the Australians had rattled Brazil. The sixth-ranked Matildas have won their last five international matches and clinched the inaugural four-team Tournament of Nations in the US last month.

BASEBALL

Gordon hits season record

The Kansas City Royal’s Alex Gordon hit MBL’s record 5,694th home run of the year on Tuesday night, breaking a season record set in 2000 at the height of the steroids-era. Gordon’s home run off the Toronto Blue Jay’s Ryan Tepera, which cut the Royals’ deficit to 5-2, was his eighth this season and the 159th of his 11-year big league career. It was the 17th of the night and came just after the Detroit Tiger’s Alex Presley tied the record when he connected at home against the Oakland Athletic’s Daniel Gossett. There were 5,610 homers last year, an average of 2.31 per game, and this year’s average of 2.53 entering Tuesday’s action projects to 6,139. That would be up 47 percent from 4,186 in 2014. Power subsided after the start of drug testing with penalties in 2004. The home run average dropped in 2014 to its lowest level since 1992.