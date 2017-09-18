‘Connected jersey’ aims to put fans front and center

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Sporting a favorite player’s number can now be more than a declaration of faith, thanks to “smart” jerseys unveiled this weekend by Nike, Inc as part of its new partnership with the NBA.

A tap of a smartphone to a label on the jersey allows the wearer a real-time look at Kevin Durant’s statistics, Blake Griffin’s post-match media conference, or even the music playlist an NBA star uses to get motivated before a game.

The high-tech kit was unveiled on Friday night in a show featuring rapper Travis Scott, Golden State Warriors superstar Durant and Los Angeles Clippers standout Griffin.

Frank Ntilikina, the French sensation who is poised to launch his first NBA campaign with the New York Knickerbockers, was also on hand to tout the technology that will be available worldwide on Friday next week.

Nike vice president in charge of digital innovation Stefan Olander said the jerseys, embedded with a near field communication chip would bring customers closer to the game than ever.

“We have access to content that cannot be found elsewhere and we bring this unique added value to our customers with this jersey,” Olander said.

Nike becomes the official supplier to the NBA and its 30 teams in the 2017 to 2018 season, which starts on Oct. 20, replacing Adidas AG.

Signed in June 2015, the mega-contract covers eight years and while the terms have not been officially announced industry experts put its value in the region of US $1 billion.

The deal puts the Nike swoosh on the jersey of the reigning champion Golden State Warriors, the Cleveland Cavaliers of LeBron James, and such iconic teams as the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks.

Nike also has access to exclusive content produced by the NBA and its partners, including videos, match sequences and locker room video — which fans will now be able to access through their “connected jerseys.”

“We use NFC technology, the same that allows remote payment in store with Apple Pay or that serves for metro cards. Each shirt has its chip that allows the experience of each buyer to be fully customized” said Michael Hailey of Nike Innovation.

Information will not just flow one way through the smart jerseys and their associated apps. Nike will know who bought specific players’ jerseys and where they are when they scan in.

Players can use them to send social media-style messages specifically to those fans who bought their jerseys.

The connected jersey will be available in two editions, one priced at US$110 and one at US$200 — part of Nike’s package of four jerseys for each team.

And there is no reason to think the technology will be limited to basketball.

“There is no reason to think that we can’t extend this experience to other sports, because in the end, what we do is bring more value to the experience of our customers,” Olander said.