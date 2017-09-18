Stuttgart’s Gentner saved by prompt team doctor after swallowing tongue

AFP, BERLIN

Only the quick thinking of VfB Stuttgart’s team doctor on Saturday rescued captain Christian Gentner, who swallowed his tongue in a horror clash in the Bundesliga game against VfLWolfsburg.

Gentner was left bloodied after Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels’ knee caught the midfielder on the head late in the 1-0 home victory.

Gentner swallowed his tongue in the collision and only the fast reactions of Stuttgart doctor Raymond Best, who ran onto the pitch, prevented a tragedy.

“If our doctor hadn’t reacted so quickly...” shaken Stuttgart director Michael Reschke said.

The club later wrote on Twitter that Gentner was recovering in hospital and was responsive.

“That was a shock for us all, they were dramatic minutes,” Stuttgart coach Hannes Wolf said.

“We had tremendous fear that what happened could have left lasting damage,” Wolf said.

“We couldn’t enjoy the win, our thoughts are with our captain,” Wolf said.

“He has definitely got a bad concussion, probably broken a few bones, but the doctor says he will make a full recovery,” Wolf added.

Gentner’s teammates were shaken after witnessing the collision.

“I am sad about what happened and Gentner’s health is in my thoughts,” Stuttgart defender Denis Aogo said.

“I wish him all the best, hope there are no lasting consequences and that he is back soon,” Aogo added.

The 32-year-old Gentner made five international appearances for Germany in 2009 to 2010.