Diyas storms to first title in Japan

AFP, TOKYO

Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas yesterday overpowered local favorite Miyu Kato 6-2, 7-5 in the Japan Women’s Open final to capture her first WTA tour title.

Diyas, ranked 100th in the world coming into the tournament, overpowered her fellow qualifier and let out a squeal of delight after completing her fairytale Tokyo run with a sliced serve after 78 minutes.

“It was a really tough match,” said Diyas, who reached her only previous final in Osaka three years ago. “I had to work for every point.”

Diyas, who had wrist surgery last year, added: “It was really tough to come back so I’m really happy to be playing again and to win a title.”

Kato’s own improbable run to the final was a boost for organizers after the loss of all eight seeds and the early exit of local favorite Kimiko Date in her final tournament at the age of 46.

“I left everything out there,” Kato said after contesting her first WTA final. “I didn’t sleep until 2am and woke up feeling heavy, but I gave everything I had so there’s no regrets.”

The Japan Women’s Open serves as the amuse-bouche for next week’s Pan Pacific Open tournament at the same venue, featuring Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza and several other top 10 players including Karolina Pliskova and Johanna Konta.