Vettel crashes out at Singapore

Reuters, SINGAPORE

Sebastian Vettel’s hopes of vaulting back into the overall lead of the Formula One World Championship were wrecked by a first corner collision on the opening lap of the rain-drenched Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit yesterday, as Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton claimed victory.

The German had started from pole position, but retired seconds later with a badly damaged car in an incident that also claimed Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton, who led Vettel by three points before the start, jumped into the lead from fifth place on the grid.

Vettel had made a good start before Raikkonen’s Ferrari made contact with the squeezed Red Bull and speared into the side of the other Ferrari.

Vettel continued with a damaged car, but then spun into the wall after turn three in an impact that removed the front wing and nose.

“I think there was damage on the car already and then it didn’t matter, to be honest,” the German told Britain’s Channel 4 television. “The cooler was damaged, massively bent, so we lost water pressure and had to stop anyway.”

“Nothing we can do now. For sure, it’s bitter, but it’s done,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mexican driver Sergio Perez is to stay at Force India next season in an unchanged line-up with Frenchman Esteban Ocon, the team said ahead of the race yesterday.

The deal will take Perez, who joined the Silverstone-based outfit in 2014 after a single unhappy season at former champions McLaren, into a fifth successive season with the team.

“Alongside Esteban, retaining Sergio gives us stability going into next season and one of the most exciting driver pairings in Formula One,” said the team’s co-owner and principal Vijay Mallya.

The Mercedes-backed 20-year-old joined Perez at Force India at the start of this season.

The pair have clashed on track several times, but have been instrumental in putting the outfit on course to finish fourth in the overall standings for the second successive year.

“Staying with Sahara Force India was always my priority,” said Perez, who had been linked with other teams including Renault who have now opted for Spaniard Carlos Sainz. “It’s a team that has allowed me to show my talents as a driver and I feel very happy here. I’m proud of everything we have already achieved together and I think there is more to come.”

With Perez confirmed at Force India and Sainz at Renault, the focus now shifts to Felipe Massa and his future at Williams.

The Brazilian, who came back from a brief retirement this season, is out of contract at the end of the year.

There are several contenders for his seat, including Robert Kubica, who has brought retired champion and former Williams driver Nico Rosberg on to his management team.