Golden Knights hit ice for first time as NHL season looms

AP, LAS VEGAS

The expansion Vegas Golden Knights hit the ice for the first time on Friday to a standing-room only crowd at the City National Arena.

Sixty players were divided into four groups for two training camp practice sessions that included a pair of scrimmages.

“We’re a new group, it’s not like you’re coming back to a team like when I was in Florida and 19 of your players are returning,” coach Gerard Gallant said. “This year it’s all new players. I can’t put the face with the name yet. I’m probably going to call them the wrong name a few times on the ice, and they’ll sort of laugh and giggle and we’ll get to know each other and we’ll work hard and have fun.

“I thought everybody worked hard today, it was a good day. As far as I know nobody got hurt, I thought they worked hard and competed hard and did some good things in the scrimmage,” he said.

The Knights are to play the first of their seven pre-season games in Vancouver today, leaving Gallant little time to build chemistry with the NHL’s first expansion team since 2000 ahead of their first competitive game against the Dallas Stars on Oct. 6.

He will rely on veterans like Marc-Andre Fleury and Deryk Engelland to lend leadership.

“Leadership is huge for us as an organization, and as a coach,” Gallant said. “I like the veteran players, I like character guys,” Gallant said.

