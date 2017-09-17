Royals end Indians’ AL-record streak

AFP, WASHINGTON

The Cleveland Indians’ historic winning streak was halted at 22 games on Friday as they fell 4-3 to the Kansas City Royals.

A day after the Indians rallied in the ninth inning en route to a 10th-inning walkoff win over the Royals to keep the streak alive, they were unable to come up with another great escape as baseball’s longest win streak in more than a century ended.

Before a packed house of appreciative home fans in Cleveland, the Indians lost for the first time since Aug. 23.

Their 22 straight triumphs set an American League record — surpassing the previous AL mark of 20 straight established by the Oakland Athletics in 2002.

Cleveland surpassed the 21-game streak put together by National League’s Chicago Cubs in 1935, but came up short in pursuit of the Major League record 26-game winning streak of the 1916 New York Giants.

“Common sense says you’re eventually going to lose a game. It was a lot of fun,” Indians manager Terry Francona said.

Lorenzo Cain had three hits, while Alicides Escobar and Brandon Moss hit home runs for the Royals off Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer.

The Indians’ Francisco Lindor struck out with a runner on first with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to end it, sparking a massive ovation from Cleveland fans in appreciation of the three-week ride.

Indians players and Francona emerged from their dugout and tipped their caps to the crowd.

“They’ve been so supportive,” Francona said of the fans. “The atmosphere here has been incredible. Our players wanted to show their appreciation.”

Mike Minor pitched the ninth inning for Kansas City and earned his first career save. He gave up a single to Yandy Diaz to lead off the inning then struck out Yan Gomes, Francisco Mejia and Lindor.

“What they did is utterly amazing. Unfathomable,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost said. “To go over three weeks without losing a game, that’s incredible.”

Nevertheless, “we didn’t show up to be part of that streak,” Yost said.

“We had every intention of beating the streak,” he said. “Our guys played their hearts out.”

Although the streak is over, the AL Central division leaders have already secured a playoff berth.

“I don’t think anything is over,” Francona said. “We showed up tonight to win, and we didn’t win. To me this is a jumping off point. Where do we go from here? Up.”

In Chicago, Kris Bryant had three hits, including his 27th homer, as the Cubs opened a big weekend series with their fourth consecutive win, beating the St Louis Cardinals 8-2.

Bryant went deep in the fourth and singled twice in Chicago’s seven-run sixth.

The NL Central-leading Cubs stayed three games ahead of Milwaukee and increased their advantage over St Louis to four games.

Chicago pitcher John Lackey and catcher Willson Contreras were thrown out for yelling at plate umpire Jordan Baker in the fifth.

Carl Edwards Jr. (4-4) pitched a perfect sixth for the win.

In other games on Friday, it was:

‧ Diamondbacks 3, Giants 2

‧ Rockies 6, Padres 1

‧ Astros 5, Mariners 2

‧ Blue Jays 4, Twins 3

‧ Brewers 10, Marlins 2

‧ Braves 3, Mets 2

‧ Reds 4, Pirates 2

‧ Red Sox 13, Rays 6 15inn

‧ Tigers 3, White Sox 2

‧ Yankees 8, Orioles 2

‧ Dodgers 7, Nationals 0

‧ Athletics 4, Phillies 0

‧ Angels 7, Rangers 6