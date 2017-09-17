Zarina Diyas defeats Christina McHale to reach final in Japan

By Grant Dexter / Staff reporter

Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan defeated Christina McHale of the US in three sets at the Japan Women’s Open in Tokyo yesterday to book a place in the final.

Diyas won 6-4, 0-6, 6-3 on Center Court and faces Japan’s Miyu Kato in the final today after she eliminated Jana Fett of Croatia 4-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 in the second semi.

Elsewhere, Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei was back on court in Japan after being eliminated in the first round at the Japan Women’s Open.

Hsieh was playing qualifying rounds at the WTA Premier Tournament Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, where she defeated Japan’s Akiko Omae 6-1, 6-2.

At the Incheon Airport Korea Open, Taiwan’s Chuang Chia-jung was beaten in the first round of qualifying, losing 6-2, 6-1 to Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand.