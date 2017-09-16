SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

GOLF

Evian cut to three rounds

The final women’s golf major of the year has been reduced to a 54-hole tournament after significant rain, strong winds and wet course conditions on Thursday forced the cancelation of the first round of the Evian Championship at Evian-les-Bains, France. World No. 1 Ryu So-yeon of South Korea and Jessica Korda were leading at two-under through six and eight holes respectively when play was halted. World No. 3 Park Sung-hyun of South Korea was at six-over through five holes. All scores from Thursday are to be taken off the board, with play beginning anew yesterday at 7:45am. After today’s play, a cut will be made and the top 70 players and ties are to advance to the final round on tomorrow.

SOCCER

Montpelier to get jerseys

Vermont’s capital city is saying merci to France for a spelling error on some soccer jerseys. Montpelier City Manager Bill Fraser said that Montpellier, France, ordered jerseys for its professional soccer team and fans, but they were delivered misspelled, with just one “L” instead of two. He said the French city has decided to send them to Montpelier, Vermont, which is spelled with one “L,” not two. Fraser on Thursday said that the jerseys will go to the Montpelier High School soccer teams and possibly sold in the community to benefit the high school boosters.

TENNIS

McHale advances in Japan

American Christina McHale yesterday pummeled Belgium’s Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-1 to reach the semi-finals of the Japan Women’s Open as the last two remaining seeds in Tokyo fell by the wayside. Defending champion McHale faced surprisingly little resistance from the third seed before Zarina Diyas came from a set down to beat fellow Kazakh Yulia Putintseva 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 in the day’s second quarter-final. Eighth seed Putintseva’s exit left organizers hoping Japanese qualifier Miyu Kato could continue her dream run after a week of upsets and the early loss of local favorite Kimiko Date in her final tournament at the age of 46. Kato did not disappoint, again punching above her weight as she thumped Date’s conqueror, Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia, 6-1, 6-3. “Once I won the first set I relaxed a little more,” McHale said. “I served better in the second set and pulled it out.” In the day’s final match, Croatia’s Jana Fett defeated China’s Wang Qiang 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

TENNIS

Safarova defeats Kenin

Top-seeded Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic on Thursday booked her quarter-final berth at the Coupe Banque Nationale in Quebec City with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Sofia Kenin. Safarova fired 10 aces as she powered past the 18-year-old American, who is ranked 112th. Safarova is next to face 32-year-old fellow Czech Lucie Hradecka, who ousted 17-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu 2-6, 6-2, 7-5. Seventh-seeded Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium also reached the quarters, fending off a late challenge to beat New Zealand’s Marina Erakovic 6-4, 7-6 (7/4). Van Uytvanck next faces US qualifier Caroline Dolehide, who advanced on Wednesday when defending champion and second seed Oceane Dodin withdrew because of dizziness. American Sachia Vickery defeated eighth-seeded Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland to advance to the quarters, where she is to face Tatjana Maria of Germany.