Sociedad down Deportivo to stay perfect in La Liga

AP, MADRID

Real Sociedad are the early surprise in Spain’s La Liga, starting with a perfect record to join Barcelona at the top of the standings.

Sociedad on Sunday scored twice early and twice late to defeat RC Deportivo de La Coruna 4-2, becoming the only team in La Liga other than Barcelona with three victories.

Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao are two points off the lead, while defending champions Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid dropped four points back after being held to disappointing draws on Saturday.

“It’s very important to start with these three victories, especially these two away from home in very difficult stadiums to play in,” Sociedad coach Eusebio Sacristan said. “We are very happy, but we know there is still a long way to go. We know every game will be difficult.”

Sociedad took an early lead in La Coruna with two goals in the first four minutes at the Riazor and secured the victory with two more in the final 10 minutes after the hosts had equalized early in the second half.

“The match got complicated for us,” Sacristan said. “They started playing better, but we were able to turn things around again. We regained control of the match and went for the victory. We were not content with only a draw after having the lead that we had.”

Juanmi Jimenez opened the scoring for Sociedad in the third minute and Asier Illarramendi added to the lead in the fourth.

Deportivo evened the match with goals by Adrian Lopez in the 27th minute and Florin Andone in the 50th, but Sociedad secured the victory with a goal by Diego Llorente in the 83rd and another by Illarramendi in the 86th.

Sociedad, back-to-back Spanish champions in 1980-1981 and 1981-1982, had opened the season with victories at RC Celta de Vigo and against Villarreal. They face one of their toughest tests yet next weekend when they host titleholders Real Madrid at the Anoeta.

Deportivo, who fought to avoid relegation last season, lost to Real Madrid in their opener before drawing at Levante UD.