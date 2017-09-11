SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

Soccer

Moose sedated at stadium

A moose nearly delayed the Canadian Football League game on Saturday between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Winnipeg Police Constable Rob Carver said the calf was tranquilized outside Investors Group Field shortly before the game started. Officers blocked routes to the stadium to keep fans from getting in the way as conservation staff attempted to corner and subdue the animal. Winnipeg conservation officer supervisor Joe Johannesson said the male moose was between two and three years old. The province said the moose is on its way to a remote location outside the city. “It wasn’t a full adult, but it was still a very large animal,” Johannesson said.

GOLF

Thompson win sealed

Lexi Thompson on Saturday pulled away from Lydia Ko to win the inaugural Indy Women in Tech Championship for her second victory of the year and ninth career LPGA Tour title. Tied with Ko entering the final round at Brickyard Crossing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Thompson closed with a 4-under 68 for a four-stroke victory over Ko. The 22-year-old Thompson finished at 19-under 197. Taiwan’s Candie Kung came in tied for fifth place with a 12-under 204, and Chien Pei-yun tied for 19th with 209, 7-under par.

Soccer

Morata condemns fan song

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has publicly distanced himself from an anti-Semitic song about him chanted by the club’s supporters during their 2-1 win over Leicester City. The song appeared to be directed at rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who have a traditional Jewish fanbase. “The club and the players appreciate the fans’ passionate support away from home. But the language in that song is not acceptable at all. We’ve spoken to Alvaro after the game. He does not want to be connected with that song in any way and both the club and the player request the supporters stop singing that song with immediate effect,” Chelsea said in a statement.

ATHLETICS

Jepkosgei smashes record

Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei broke her own 10km road world record in Prague on Saturday, becoming the first woman to run the distance under 30 minutes off the track. The 23-year-old ran 29 minutes 43 seconds at the Birell Prague Grand Prix to eclipse her previous record of 30 minutes four seconds set in the Czech capital in April. “I’m so happy, I thank God for making me the winner today and... [breaking] the world record,” Jepkosgei told Czech Television. The current women’s 10,000m world record is 29 minutes 17.45 seconds, a record which Ethiopia’s Almaz Ayana set at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in Brazil last year.

GOLF

Montgomerie wins PGA

Colin Montgomerie made all the putts he needed on Narita Golf Club’s huge greens yesterday to win the Japan Airlines Championship — the first PGA Tour Champions event in Japan. The 54-year-old Scot two-putted for par from 50 feet on the par-4 18th, hitting his first to 1.5 feet, for a 5-under 67 and a one-stroke victory over Billy Mayfair and second-round leader Scott McCarron. Montgomerie finished at 14-under 202 and earned US$400,000 for his fifth victory on the 50-and-over tour and first in nearly a year. He won 31 times on the European Tour and topped the tour’s money list a record eight times — seven in a row from 1993 to 1999 and the last in 2005.