Hingis and Murray too good for Chan and Venus

By Dave Carroll / Staff reporter

Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching and Michael Venus on Saturday failed to claim the mixed doubles title at the US Open despite rallying to win the second set against top seeds Martina Hingis and Jamie Murray, while top seeds Hsu Yu-hsiou of Taiwan and Wu Yibing of China claimed the junior boys’ doubles title.

Third seeds Chan and Venus lost the first set 6-1, but then rallied to claim the second 6-4 to take the final to a super tiebreak, but the top seeds proved too strong as they edged the decider 10-8 after one hour, nine minutes to add the US Open to the title they won at Wimbledon two months ago.

“I think the super tiebreakers, we know how to play them by this time, at this point,” Switzerland’s Hingis told the WTA Web site after winning another US Open title two decades after her first.

“I definitely believed, when we were going into it, I felt like, you know, we had a great first set, second, we let go a little bit, but in the super tiebreaker, I know we can still lift it up and play great tennis,” she added.

“I always enjoyed the super tiebreaker,” Hingis added. “I mean, winning or losing, I think it’s for the spectators, it’s fun, because it brings more drama to it.”

The Taiwanese-New Zealand duo saved five of nine break points and converted two of six, but it proved not to be enough.

“We played a great tiebreak. The crowd was really into it,” Briton Murray told the WTA Web site. “There was a lot of noise. Some crazy rallies going on. For us, it’s like so much fun to go there and play, and play in a huge stadium, a lot of people coming out to watch.”

The victory took Hingis’ Grand Slam title haul to 24, with five in the singles, 12 in the doubles and seven in the mixed doubles.

Hingis had the chance to add her 25th major title yesterday when she was due to partner Taiwan’s Chan Yung-jan in the women’s doubles final, where they were due to take on Czech duo Lucie Hradecka and Katerina Siniakova.

In the junior boys’ doubles, Taiwan’s Hsu claimed his third Grand Slam title of the year after victories at the Australian Open and at Wimbledon.

Top seeds Hsu and Wu defeated Japanese duo Toru Horie and Yuta Shimizu 6-4, 5-7, 11-9 in one hour, 17 minutes.