Encarnacion homers, Indians win 16th

AP, CLEVELAND, Ohio

Edwin Encarnacion helped the Cleveland Indians win their 16th straight game, extending the best streak in franchise history by beating the Baltimore Orioles 5-0 on Friday night.

Encarnacion hit a three-run homer in the first inning into some trees next to Heritage Park, the team’s hallowed area where past Cleveland stars and teams are honored.

Mike Clevinger (9-5) improved his chances to pitch in the post-season with six strong innings as the American League Central leaders became just the third team in the expansion era — since 1961 — to win 16 straight in a season.

Cleveland’s string is the longest in the majors since Oakland won 20 straight in 2002.

The longest winning streak in major-league history is 21 by the 1935 Chicago Cubs.

The 1916 New York Giants had a string of 26 wins and one tie.

Encarnacion hit his 34th home run, connecting off Wade Miley (8-12).

In Phoenix, Arizona, the Diamondbacks’ team-record 13-game winning streak ended when Manuel Margot drove in four runs to lead the San Diego Padres to a 10-6 victory.

Down 8-0, the Diamondbacks scored twice in the fifth and then added four more runs in the sixth. Padres reliever Craig Stammen retired two batters with the bases loaded to preserve an 8-6 lead.

Jordan Lyles (1-2), in his second start for the Padres, pitched into the sixth.

The Padres took Patrick Corbin (13-12) for eight runs on 11 hits, seven for extra bases, in 4-1/3 innings.

In Los Angeles, D.J. LeMahieu doubled home the go-ahead run as the Colorado Rockies sent the National League West-leading Dodgers to their eighth straight loss with a 5-4 win.

The Dodgers blew a 4-1 lead in the first behind Yu Darvish (2-3), who was chased after giving up four runs in the fifth.

Los Angeles still own the best record in baseball at 92-49, but have equaled their longest skid since May 2013.

The majors’ best team at home this season have lost seven straight at Chavez Ravine for the first time since August 1999. The Dodgers have dropped 13 of 14 overall.

Chris Rusin (5-0) won in relief and Greg Holland got his 38th save.

In Oakland, California, Jed Lowrie singled home the winning run in the ninth inning after Boog Powell’s tying home run as the Athletics snapped the Houston Atros’ seven-game winning streak with a 9-8 victory.

Marcus Semien hit a grand slam for the Athletics.

Josh Reddick homered, doubled twice and drove in four runs for the AL West-leading Astros. Jose Altuve and Yuli Gurriel added two-run homers.

Blake Treinen (2-4) got the win.

Houston starter Collin McHugh exited after just three innings because of a fingernail injury. The Astros had won 10 in a row at the Coliseum.

In other games on Friday, it was:

‧ Mariners 4, Angels 3

‧ Nationals 11, Phillies 10

‧ Red Sox 9, Rays 3

‧ Brewers 2, Cubs 0

‧ Rangers 11, Yankees 5

‧ Tigers 5, Blue Jays 4

‧ Twins 8, Royals 5

‧ Cardinals 4, Pirates 1

‧ Mets 5, Reds 1

‧ Giants 9, White Sox 2

‧ Marlins 7, Braves 1