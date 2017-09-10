Home / Sports
Manchester City trounce Liverpool 5-0

Reuters

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe controls the ball during their game against Metz in Longeville-les-Metz, France, on Friday.

Photo: AFP

Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus scored twice as Manchester City hammered Liverpool 5-0 in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium yesterday after the visitors were reduced to 10 men for the second half.

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane was shown a straight red card in the 37th minute for a high challenge on City goalkeeper Ederson, who had raced out of the penalty area and had to be carried off on a stretcher following the clash.

City were 1-0 up at that stage thanks to a Sergio Aguero goal and they soon made their numerical advantage count when Jesus headed in a Kevin de Bruyne cross.

The Brazilian tapped in his second in the 53rd minute and Leroy Sane made it 4-0 in the 77th and 5-0 with a brilliant, curling left-foot shot in stoppage-time.

La LIGA

AP and Reuters, MADRID and BARCELONA

CD Leganes missed a chance to remain perfect in La Liga after a 2-1 loss to Getafe in the southern Madrid derby on Friday.

Alvaro Jimenez scored the winner with a long-range shot in the 83rd minute, not long after Guerrero had missed a penalty-kick that could have given the hosts the lead.

In yesterday’s early game, champions Real Madrid dropped points at home for the second game running when they drew 1-1 with Levante UD.

LIGUE 1

AP, PARIS

Kylian Mbappe scored on his debut with Paris Saint-Germain as the Ligue 1 leaders extended their perfect start to the season to five matches with a 5-1 thrashing of last-place Metz on Friday.

PSG warmed up for their Champions League clash with Celtic on Wednesday with an avalanche of goals against a valiant home team who cracked after left back Benoit Assou-Ekotto was sent off.

