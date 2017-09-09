SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CRICKET

Windies strike back

The West Indies had England on 64-5 at lunch on the second day of the third Test at Lord’s in London yesterday after rain interrupted the first session. Kemar Roach took his third wicket of the innings as Dawid Malan (7) nicked through to wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich. Ben Stokes was on 24 not out with Jonny Bairstow yet to score at the other end. The West Indies made 123 in their first innings, with Stokes taking a career-best 6-22 with a superb display of swing bowling. An astonishing opening day saw West Indies lose their last eight wickets for 45 runs, before hitting back with the ball to revive their hopes of a first series win in England since 1988.

RUGBY UNION

Carter’s backing sought

All Blacks legend Dan Carter is expected to pledge his support for France’s bid to host the 2023 World Cup, French Rugby Federation president Bernard Laporte said on Thursday. “It’s not sewn up, but it’s looking good. He really wants to,” Laporte said of Carter’s proposed involvement at the Sept. 25 bid presentation in London. Carter retired from international rugby in 2015 after helping New Zealand win a second successive World Cup and is the leading points scorer in Test history. The 35-year-old subsequently joined Paris-based Racing 92 for the 2015-2016 campaign and led the club to the Top 14 title in his first season. France, who hosted the World Cup in 2007, face competition from Ireland and South Africa for the right to stage the 2023 tournament. The winning bid is to be announced on Nov. 15.

SOCCER

Cities line up for Cup

Forty-one North American cities, including New York, Montreal and Mexico City, have declared an interest in hosting matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as part of the joint bid by the US, Canada and Mexico, officials said on Thursday. A shortlist of cities is to be announced later this year with 20 to 25 to be included in the final bid to world governing body FIFA. Morocco is also bidding to host the 2026 tournament, the first with an expanded 48-team format. A final decision on the host nation is to be taken by the FIFA Congress in June next year.

SOCCER

Pochettino threatens Aurier

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has threatened to “headbutt” new signing Serge Aurier if he steps out of line in a stark warning over his expected behavior at the club. The talented Ivorian rightback joined Spurs for ￡23 million (US$30 million) from Paris Saint-Germain on transfer deadline day last week. The deal was held up as Spurs’ request for a work permit was complicated by the suspended two-month prison sentence Aurier received after an assault on a police officer outside a Paris nightclub in May last year. The 24-year-old was also suspended by PSG last year for making a homophobic slur against former coach Laurent Blanc in a social media video. Pochettino, whose comments were published in the British press yesterday, is a strong disciplinarian and insists he will come down hard on Aurier if he steps out of line. “I said to him: ‘I will kill you’, I [would] headbutt him,” Pochettino said. “I think it was good, we had a long chat. He knows very well how we are, what we expect from him.”