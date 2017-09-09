Indians set franchise record with 15th win in a row

AP, CHICAGO

The Cleveland Indians set a franchise record with their 15th consecutive win on Thursday night, beating the Chicago White Sox 11-2 behind another terrific outing for Corey Kluber.

Cleveland also belted five homers while becoming the first major-league team with a 15-game winning streak since Oakland won 20 in a row in 2002.

Edwin Encarnacion hit a three-run drive in the first, Francisco Lindor connected in the second, Erik Gonzalez went deep twice and Greg Allen hit his first major-league homer in the seventh.

Kluber (15-4) struck out 13 in seven innings. Yolmer Sanchez and Jose Abreu homered in the first for Chicago, but Kluber allowed only one more hit — a fifth-inning single for Omar Narvaez.

The last-placed White Sox turned to Mike Pelfrey after left-hander Carlos Rodon was scratched with shoulder stiffness. Pelfrey (3-11) allowed seven runs and eight hits in four innings.

In Boston, Aaron Judge and Chase Headley hit two-run homers, while Starlin Castro and Todd Frazier added solo shots as the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-1 for their first series win at Camden Yards in four years.

Didi Gregorius had three hits and scored twice for the Yankees, who closed within 3.5 games of American League East-leading Boston and fortified their grip on the top AL wild card.

Sonny Gray (9-9) gave up one unearned run and six hits in 5-2/3 innings.