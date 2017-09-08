Lyon claims 13 in match to level Bangladesh series

Reuters

Nathan Lyon claimed yesterday 6-60 to bowl Australia to a series-equalling seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second and final Test.

The 29-year-old off-spinner completed a career-best match haul of 13-154 to help bundle out the hosts for 157 on day four at Chittagong’s Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Chasing 86 for victory, Australia had a mini-collapse of their own, losing openers David Warner and Matt Renshaw and captain Steve Smith and before reaching 50.

However, Glenn Maxwell made a breezy 25 not out and sealed the victory with a six off Nasir Hossain to avenge Australia’s 20-run loss in the series opener in Dhaka.

Earlier, Australia were not able to add to their overnight score as Lyon fell for a duck and were all out for 377, a first-innings lead of 72.

Paceman Pat Cummins drew first blood for the tourists by dismissing opener Soumya Sarkar before Lyon’s three-wicket burst in the morning session unhinged the home side.

By the time they had erased the first innings deficit, Bangladesh had lost the top half of their batting lineup and the lack of a partnership down the order effectively condemned them to defeat.

Captain Mushfiqur Rahim topscored with 31.

ENGLAND, WEST INDIES

Reuters

James Anderson struck twice yesterday as England made early inroads to leave the West Indies on 70-2 on a rain-affected first morning of the series-deciding third test at Lord’s in London.