FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Nervous Socceroos win, keep alive hopes of berth

AP, MELBOURNE

A nervous Australia lineup yesterday wasted dozens of opportunities and needed a late winner to edge Thailand 2-1 and maintain their hopes of gaining automatic entry to next year’s FIFA World Cup.

Australia moved into second place in Group B, meaning Saudi Arabia have to win at home against already-qualified Japan to overhaul the Socceroos for an automatic place at next year’s World Cup in Russia.

Saudi Arabia entered the final game in Asian qualifying equal on points with Australia, but with a superior goal difference.

The top two teams in each of the Asian qualifying groups get automatic spots at the World Cup, while third-placed teams are to go into a playoff for a shot at an intercontinental qualifier.

Australia went in with an attacking mindset, wanting to win by at least two goals to improve their chances of progression, but were unable to capitalize on 75 percent possession in the first half.

They hit the post twice and forced two good saves from Thailand’s goalkeeper, but were still 0-0 at the break.

Tommy Rogic hit the post in the 67th minute with a left-foot shot, Australia’s 24th, two minutes before Tomi Juric finally broke the deadlock to give the hosts the lead when he nodded in a cross from Aaron Mooy.

Thailand’s Pokklaw Anan netted a surprise equalizer against the run of play in the 82nd, but Mathew Leckie ensured an Australia victory in the 86th minute with a left-foot drive from close range.