Lewis victory spells good fortune for Harvey victims

AFP, PORTLAND, Oregon

Stacy Lewis picked the right time to break out of a slump and the end of her winless drought brings a windfall to the flood victims in her hometown of Houston, Texas.

The American star had promised last week to donate her prize money to the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.

Lewis on Sunday earned her first LPGA Tour title in three years at the Portland Classic, firing a closing round of 69 to defeat Chun In-gee of South Korea by one stroke.

Lewis did it by playing steady golf down the stretch. She posted four birdies, two pars and a bogey over her first seven holes, but then parred the final 11 holes to finish with a total of 20-under 268.

“That’s unbelievable,” Lewis said of her US$195,000 winner’s check. “When I said that I had the goal of winning the tournament, you have got to get a lot of things right, to go your way. We’re going to be able to help rebuild houses and get their homes back. That’s more important than anything.”

Hurricane Harvey has killed at least 50 people and unleashed massive flooding that has damaged up to 50,000 homes in Houston.

For Chun it marked another runner-up finish this year. She shot a six-under 66, while Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn (72) and Brittany Altomare of the US (69) finished in a tie for third, six shots adrift.

Kaohsiung-born Candie Kung was tied for ninth place on 12-under after a 69, while Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling was tied for 13th a further shot back. Min Lee of Taiwan was tied for 46th place on three-under.

Lewis moved to Houston at a young age and her husband is the golf coach at the University of Houston.

She wrapped up her 12th career victory on the LPGA Tour.

“I knew it was going to be hard,” Lewis said. “I was hitting a lot good shots, a lot of good putts, and they just weren’t going in. To make that up-and-down on 17 and then to hit the shot out of the bunker on 18, it’s something you dream about.”

Additional reporting by staff writer