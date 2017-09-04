SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BOXING

Pacquiao calls for rematch

Manny Pacquiao yesterday said he was still wanted a rematch with Jeff Horn after the Filipino boxing hero pulled out of their scheduled bout in Australia later his year. Queensland’s premier, whose state government was the financial backer of a Nov. 12 fight, announced on Friday that Pacquiao “cannot return to the ring” due to other commitments. “It will not push through there in Australia, but we are bringing the fight here in the Philippines,” Pacquiao said on radio station DZBB, adding negotiations were ongoing. “This will be good for our country’s tourism,” Pacquiao said.

BASKETBALL

Stars end their worst season

Kayla McBride had 28 points, 11 rebounds and six assists on Saturday to lead the San Antonio Stars to a 75-71 victory over the Indiana Pacers in a season-ending game for the two worst teams in the WNBA. After trailing 32-28 at the half, the Stars (8-26) erased a nine-point deficit in the third quarter, scoring 27 points behind McBride’s nine, to lead 55-51 and went on to end a four-game losing streak. San Antonio swept three games from the Fever (9-25), who end the season with eight-straight losses. Kayla Alexander and Kelsey Plum added 11 points apiece for the Stars. Candice Dupree had 19 points and 13 rebounds for Indiana with Natalie Achonwa adding 18. The Fever had made the playoffs for 12 straight seasons.

SOCCER

Croatia qualifier abandoned

Croatia’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Kosovo was abandoned on Saturday midway through the first half in Zagreb because of a waterlogged pitch. The game was level at 0-0 when the players went off. The abandonment means that Croatia, temporarily at least, lose top spot in Group I of European qualifying. Ukraine jumped up from fourth to first thanks to a 2-0 home win over Turkey as new Borussia Dortmund winger Andriy Yarmolenko scored a brace. Iceland, who were second going into the day, saw their hopes of reaching Russia take a hit with a surprising 1-0 loss in Finland.

FORMULA ONE

Ricciardo entertains off track

Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo chose an unusual way to occupy his time while waiting for qualifying to resume at the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday. During the rain delay, Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas played a video game, while Ricciardo took over a live TV camera from the official broadcaster for yesterday’s race. With the camera on his shoulder, the Australian walked into the Mercedes garage and zoomed in on Hamilton’s car before being escorted away. “I was just playing around, trying to entertain the fans,” Ricciardo said. “It was very nice of them to stick around today in the rain.”

BASEBALL

Padres rough up Darvish

Carlos Asuaje homered and Erick Aybar had three singles off Yu Darvish, who failed to get an out in the fourth inning on Saturday night, as the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-2 for a doubleheader sweep of the runaway NL West leaders. It was the shortest outing of the year for Darvish (2-2), who allowed five runs and eight hits, struck out five and walked three. His previous shortest outing was 3 2/3 innings in a loss to Miami on July 26, his final start with Texas before he was traded to the Dodgers at the July 31 deadline. The Dodgers have lost seven of their last eight.