Germany slams ‘fans’ for Nazi chants

AFP, BERLIN

Germany players have blasted a hardcore group of “fans” for shouting Nazi-era chants during a World Cup qualifier as the world champions hope to secure a finals berth today.

Germany have three qualifiers left, but can wrap up their place at next year’s tournament in Russia by beating Norway in Stuttgart, Germany, today if nearest rivals Northern Ireland fail to beat the Czech Republic tonight in Belfast.

However, the behavior of a group of traveling fans in Friday’s 2-1 win against the Czechs in Prague has shocked Joachim Loew’s team.

The chants were particularly embarrassing from a German perspective as they came on the anniversary of the invasion of Poland by Nazi Germany, which started World War II in 1939.

Mats Hummels’ late header in Prague maintained Germany’s perfect record of seven wins from seven World Cup qualifiers.

However, the result was tainted by the repulsive chants, while German fans whistled during the minute’s silence before kick-off for two deceased Czech officials.

Chants of sieg heil (“hail victory”) from a block of German fans during the game were heard by the horrified players on the pitch.

Germany striker Timo Werner was also verbally abused by a 200-strong group of traveling supporters despite scoring the opening goal after four minutes.

The 21-year-old RasenBallsport Leipzig forward is unpopular after diving to win a penalty during a controversial Bundesliga match last season at Schalke 04.

The Germany players refused to go to the away block after the final whistle, as is customary.

“The chants were a catastrophe — really bad,” Hummels said. “That started during the minute’s silence, which showed the bad behavior of some fans.”

“Timo Werner was insulted and ridiculed, that is when the fans started shouting that shit. We distance ourselves completely from it and want nothing to do with it,” Hummels said. “That’s why we didn’t go [to the away fans]. These people aren’t fans, they are troublemakers, hooligans who have nothing to do with football fans.”

“We have to get them out of stadiums,” Hummels added.

Werner thinks the chants could have come from SG Dynamo Dresden supporters, archrivals of his RB Leipzig club.

Dresden, the heartland of Germany’s right-wing scene, is just 150km from Prague.

“You know what is nearby, so you can imagine where that comes from,” he said.

German Football Association (DFB) president Reinhard Grindel said he was proud of the “fine sense” the team showed in making a stance and said that a group of German fans had managed to buy tickets without the DFB’s consent.

The DFB said it hopes there will be no repeat of such poor behavior from their own fans against Norway.

“We will never tolerate fascist, racist, insulting or homophobic battle cries,” Grindel said. “Together — as a team, the fans and DFB — we have to face these troublemakers.”

Werner is looking forward to playing in his home city Stuttgart, where he started his career, even if he may face more jeers and insults during the match against Norway.

“I’m looking forward to Stuttgart, even if I should face a few whistles there, I don’t care. I’ll just play my game,” he said.