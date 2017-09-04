Lewis hopes for win so she can donate to US storm victims

AFP, PORTLAND, Oregon

US golfing star Stacy Lewis said watching the resolve of the victims of a tropical storm in her hometown of Houston, Texas, has spurred her to help out.

Lewis, who is poised to win her first tournament in three years, is donating her prize money, win or lose, to the victims of Tropical Storm Harvey, which has killed at least 42 people and unleashed massive flooding that damaged up to 50,000 homes in Houston.

“I have been motivated,” said Lewis who on Saturday shot a 65 to take a three-shot lead into yesterday’s final round of the LPGA Tour’s Portland Classic.

“I am more appreciative. You think you got it pretty tough. The people down there got it way tougher than us. It puts things in perspective,” she said.

First place pays US$195,000 and second pays US$120,000.

Lewis moved to Houston as a youngster and her husband is the University of Houston women’s golf coach.

Lewis rode a flurry of early birdies to take control of the tournament in Saturday’s third round. She was at 17-under 199 through 54 holes, three clear of Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn.

Lewis surged into a three-way tie atop the leader board with a bogey-free 64 on Friday and continued her blistering play in the third round with birdies on five of the first eight holes.

“I know it’s been a while since I won. Everybody talks about it,” Lewis said. “I really feel like the last few months I’ve been playing some good golf.”

Moriya equaled the fast start by Lewis, also posting birdies on five of the first eight holes in her round of 66.

The sister of world No. 3 Ariya Jutanugarn is seeking her first career victory.

“I was feeling great,” Moriya said. “I have been hitting solid and [gave] myself a lot of really good chances for birdie. Make some, miss some, but it’s still pretty solid round.”

South Korea’s Chun In-gee, who started the day in a three-way tie for the lead, had three birdies and 15 pars for a three-under 69 that left her four shots off the pace at 203.

Taiwan’s Candie Kung was tied for eighth on 207 and Hsu Wei-ling was tied for 13th on 208. Min Lee was trailing in 47th with 212.

Additional reporting by staff writer