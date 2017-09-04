Hamilton sets record in last lap

AP, MONZA, Italy

Full throttle at more than 300kph, his vision impaired by heavy rain pounding down on his shiny golden helmet, Lewis Hamilton on Saturday pulled out a clutch performance to enter the Formula One record books.

Hamilton kept his focus through a two and a half hour rain delay. Then he drew on all of his talent, ability and experience to overcome a late challenge from rising rival Max Verstappen, claim his 69th career pole position and break the F1 record previously held by his childhood idol, Michael Schumacher.

Verstappen had taken the top spot just before Hamilton’s final lap, so when Hamilton reclaimed P1 with time expired he rapidly pumped his fist multiple times. It was the type of celebration normally reserved for race victories.

“After such a long time waiting in the rain, I think the racing fans got their money’s worth from the dominant lap Lewis produced right at the end — even if they were probably cheering a bit more for the cars in red than for us,” Mercedes team head of motorsport Toto Wolff said.

“It was a brilliant lap, after a session where he was the quickest man throughout and it was undoubtedly a performance worthy of claiming the all-time pole position record,” Wolff added.

Indeed, it may not have been exactly what the red-clad Ferrari fans came to see at the Italian Grand Prix.

After all, Schumacher won five of his record seven world championships with Ferrari from 2000 to 2004 and the automaker is celebrating its 70th anniversary this weekend.

“Honestly I came across the line and I didn’t know if I had it, but it felt like a good lap,” he said. “I can’t believe it — 69 — I just can’t believe it. I’m so grateful.”

Hamilton finished more than a second ahead of Verstappen, while Daniel Ricciardo in the other Red Bull qualified third, although both Red Bulls are taking grid penalties for engine changes.

“There was a lot of pressure for that last lap so there was a lot to risk, but I gave it everything,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton established the pole record in just 201 races, far fewer than Schumacher’s 308. Still, the Briton has a long way to go to match Schumacher’s record of 91 race wins, standing second with 58.

“I wish I was better with words to be honest,” Hamilton said when asked what it meant to break Schumacher’s mark in this setting. “I wish I had something iconic to say.”

“Growing up watching the sport as we all have and witnessing greatness in other individuals such as Michael and just dreaming one day of doing what he’s doing or they’re doing and then to actually be there years later, I am proof that dreams are something that can come true,” Hamilton added. “So I think it’s really cool for young kids to be watching today.”

It is also the fourth straight year that Hamilton will start first in Monza and it was his sixth pole overall on the track, breaking another record held by Senna and Juan Manuel Fangio.

Minutes before qualifying ended on the darkened circuit, Hamilton asked his team via radio, “Do I have time to slow down? I can’t see anything.”

Cars ahead of him were throwing up a long trail of wet spray.

Somehow, though, Hamilton completed one more fast lap.

“Today was a real challenge with the break,” Hamilton said. “It was a real challenge not to get your mind drained with energy. And racing in the rain is a real challenge.”

Qualifying started on time, but then was suspended after Romain Grosjean aquaplaned six and a half minutes into the session.