SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

RUGBY LEAGUE

Rhinos advance to semis

Leeds Rhinos on Friday secured their place in the Super League semi-finals after a comfortable 38-26 victory over Challenge Cup winners Hull FC. Rob Burrow, Brad Singleton, Liam Sutcliffe and Mitch Garbutt all got first-half tries for the hosts, with Hull FC managing tries in reply through Steve Michaels and Scott Taylor. Scores from Danny Washbrook and Josh Bowden brought Hull further back into the game, but Adam Cuthbertson and Matt Parcell went over for Leeds. Elsewhere, Wigan Warriors bounced back from their defeat in the Challenge Cup final, beating rivals St Helens with a four-try 26-16 win, with Oliver Gildart scoring a pair of tries for the visitors. Anthony Gelling and George Williams also went over for the Warriors. Three converted tries in the second half was enough to help Castlefield Tigers, already guaranteed the league leaders’ shield, to a 24-16 victory away at Huddersfield Giants. Jacob Miller and Tyler Randell both scored a pair of tries for Wakefield Trinity as they thrashed Salford Red Devils 43-18.

RUGBY UNION

Gloucester edge Exeter

Jason Woodward’s last-gasp try for Gloucester on Friday condemned champions Exeter to a heartbreaking 28-21 defeat in their opening match of the Premiership season. Exeter — for whom Sam Simmonds had scored a brace of tries in the first-half canceled out by Jeremy Thrush’s double, also in the first period — had fought back to level the pulsating encounter at 21-21 only for their defense to wilt in the final seconds. The night’s other match between two sides likely to be involved in a relegation battle saw Newcastle Falcons thrash Worcester Warriors 35-8 to earn themselves a bonus point. It was not a good evening for Worcester’s British and Irish Lions star Ben Te’o, who came into the starting lineup at short notice and then lasted less than a half-hour before going off injured.

Ulster demolish Cheetahs

Ulster on Friday overwhelmed the Cheetahs 42-19 to give the first South Africa side to appear in the Pro14 competition an idea of the standard they will have to reach to be competitive. In all, Ulster crossed six times. Ironically, and something that will bring little pleasure to the Cheetahs or fellow South African side Southern Kings, who were yesterday to play at Welsh outfit Scarlets, Ulster’s two outstanding performers were both South Africans — back row forwards Marcell Coetzee and Jean Deysel. The hosts took their foot off the pedal after establishing a commanding lead, and once both Coetzee and impressive flyhalf Christian Lealiifano were taken off 11 minutes into the second half, the tempo dropped away and they strolled to victory.

SOCCER

UEFA launches PSG probe

UEFA on Friday opened a “formal investigation” into Paris Saint-Germain after the French club broke the world transfer record to sign Neymar. European soccer’s governing body said it would look at whether PSG had violated its Financial Fair Play rules. “The investigation will focus on the compliance of the club with the break-even requirement, particularly in light of its recent transfer activity,” UEFA said in a statement. PSG signed Brazilian striker Neymar for a world-record 222 million euros (US$263.3 million) on Aug. 3 and completed a loan move for Kylian Mbappe on Thursday in a deal that includes an option to buy the French teenager for 180 million euros.