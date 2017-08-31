SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASEBALL

Stanton equals homer record

Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton on Tuesday tied the major league record for the month of August with his 18th home run, bashing his 51st of the season in the first inning of a game against the Washington Nationals. Stanton matched the mark set by Rudy York with the Detroit Tigers in August 1937. Stanton’s drive off Edwin Jackson landed deep in the left-field stands. Stanton is two shy of tying Sammy Sosa for the most homers in any month. Sosa had 20 in June 1998 and finished with 66 that season. Stanton entered the game batting .381 with 35 RBIs this month. On Sunday, Stanton became the first National League player since Prince Fielder in 2007 to hit at least 50 home runs in one season.

BOXING

Duchemin dies aged 26

French women’s world featherweight champion Angelique Duchemin died on Tuesday at the age of 26 after suffering a heart problem while training. Duchemin fell ill on Monday evening at her boxing club in Thuir in the Pyrenees Orientales region. She received cardiopulmonary resuscitation before being rushed to a hospital in Perpignan, local boxing federation head Jacques Rovira told reporters. She passed away at the hospital on Tuesday morning, apparently of a pulmonary embolism, Rovira added. Duchemin, whose father, also a boxer, died of a heart attack in 2013, was a double champion of France and Europe in 2015 and won her world title in May. She was scheduled to defend her title on Oct. 12 in Montpellier, France.

SOCCER

CAS rules against Bolivia

Bolivia will have to forfeit two qualifiers for next year’s FIFA World Cup for fielding an ineligible player after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected their appeal on Tuesday. The decision by the court, based in Lausanne, Switzerland, means the country can no longer qualify for the finals in Russia. Bolivia played defender Nelson Cabrera for qualifiers against Chile and Peru last year, but despite having gained Bolivian nationality, FIFA found him to be ineligible after playing a friendly in 2007 for Paraguay, his country of birth. Both matches will go down as 3-0 losses for Bolivia, after they had originally beaten Peru 2-0 and held Copa America champions Chile to a 0-0 draw.

SOCCER

Mitrovic charged for conduct

Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic on Tuesday was charged with violent conduct following his clash with West Ham United’s Manuel Lanzini. Mitrovic appeared to catch Lanzini with an elbow during Newcastle’s 3-0 win over the Hammers on Saturday. The Serbia international was given until 6pm yesterday in London to respond to the Football Association’s charge. “Aleksandar Mitrovic has been charged for an alleged act of violent conduct, which was not seen by the match officials, but caught on video,” a Football Association statement read. “The Newcastle United forward was involved in an incident with West Ham United’s Manuel Lanzini in the 80th minute of the game on Saturday. He has until 6pm on Aug. 30 to respond to the charge.”