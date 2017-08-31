Billionaire calls for ARU chairman to quit over Force cut

Reuters, SYDNEY

Billionaire Andrew Forrest yesterday called on Australian Rugby Union (ARU) chairman Cameron Clyne to resign over what he described as an unjust decision to ax the Western Force from Super Rugby.

Flanked by Force players at a news conference in Perth, the Western Australian mining magnate rejected the ARU’s assertion that his offer to invest up to A$50 million (US$39.86 million) in rugby had come “too late” to save the franchise.

“It is not too late... I know what 11th hour looks like and I certainly know what bullies look like,” he said. “I’m saying this is not too late. This wonderful team behind me, the supporters in this state and everyone who believes in a fair go in Australia says it’s not too late.”

The ARU in April made a commitment to reduce Australia’s five Super Rugby teams to four for next season and said it had settled on the Force over the Melbourne Rebels after an “exhaustive analysis.”

Forrest said he had seen documents indicating that the ARU had been advised in February that the Force alone presented no legal risk to ax, advice he thought indicated the ensuing process had been a charade.

“Had I known that the injustice of the decision to cut the Western Force was made in February, then I would have stepped in then,” Forrest said. “I do not blame [ARU CEO] Bill Pulver, who I respect as a frank and honest servant of the board, but I do hold the chairman accountable and call on him to resign.”

The ARU responded with a statement that flatly rejected all of Forrest’s charges and reiterated that his offer of support had come “too late in the process for it to be a factor.”

“The decision to discontinue the Super Rugby license of the Western Force was made by the ARU board on Aug. 11,” Clyne said. “Andrew ... referred to a document or documents which indicated that a decision had been made to remove the Western Force in February. This was not the case and there are no documents which contain this information.”