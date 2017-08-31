Taipei Universiade: US men’s basketball team extends thanks to Taipei

The Taipei Times has received a letter of thanks to Taipei from the US men’s basketball team.

The text is as follows:

Dear residents of Taipei,

On behalf of the Purdue University and USA Men’s Basketball team, I would like to express our sincere gratitude and thankfulness to everyone associated with the 29th Summer Universiade held in your world-class city during the last two weeks.

Your efforts, hard work during very long hours, attention to detail, but most importantly, your friendliness, made our time in Taipei one of the most-rewarding experiences many of us, including myself, have ever experienced.

You treated every visitor and athlete that visited your great city with a tremendous amount of respect, while taking pride in everything you did.

It was an incredible experience for our team. We will remember this trip for a long time, and the bond we created with your great city.

Thank you Taipei.

Sincerely,

Matt Painter

Team USA Men’s Basketball coach