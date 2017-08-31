United Arab Emirates stun Saudi Arabia in 2-1 victory

AFP, AL-AIN, United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday maintained their hopes of qualifying for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia with a shock 2-1 victory at home against regional giants Saudi Arabia.

It was only the fourth win in nine matches for the United Arab Emirates, who took their tally to 13 points from nine matches to be placed fourth in Group B in the final round of Asian qualifying.

Japan top the standings with 17 points, while Saudi Arabia and Australia are on 16 each.

The top four teams in the group advance and have a chance of clinching two automatic spots for next year’s finals.

The hosts’ victory on Tuesday in Al-Ain was all the more remarkable because they bounced back within a minute after being a goal down to stun powerful Saudi Arabia.

The United Arab Emirates had conceded a penalty when Mohamed Fawzi fouled Nawal al-Abid in the penalty area and Al-Abid himself slotted the ball home with a left-footed shot to put Saudi Arabia ahead in the 20th minute.

However, barely had the Saudi Arabia celebrations died down when the home side struck for the equalizer.

A Tariq Ahmed cross found Ali Mabkhout and the United Arab Emirates star forward made no mistake with a right-footed shot from the center of the box into the bottom corner.

Immediately after halftime, Saudi Arabia had a golden opportunity to go ahead once again, but captain Osama Hawsawi’s powerful header thudded against the crossbar.

However, with the match just an hour old, Ahmed Khalil completed a remarkable revival for the hosts with a stunning shot from well outside the box that flew to the top left corner of the net, beating Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Abdulla al-Mayouf all ends up.

The United Arab Emirates lost Mahmoud Khamis in injury time after he received a second booking, but managed to hold onto their lead to keep their chances alive when they take on Iraq on Tuesday next week in their final match.