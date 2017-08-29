SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

WEIGHTLIFTING

Two Chinese lose medals

Two Chinese female weightlifters have lost their appeals against being stripped of their 2008 Beijing Olympic gold medals for doping. The Court of Arbitration for Sport yesterday said that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was right to disqualify Cao Lei from the 75km class and Liu Chunhong in the 69km event at their home summer Games. Both tested positive for GHRP-2, which stimulates production of the growth hormone, in reanalysis last year of their samples taken in Beijing. Liu also tested positive for sibutramine, a banned stimulant. The growth hormone could not be detected with the testing technology available in 2008. Because the cases were similar, the IOC disciplinary commission urged the International Weightlifting Federation to investigate Chinese team coaches and officials.

SOCCER

Ex-players blast Arsenal

Arsenal’s shocking performance in their 4-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool on Sunday was slammed by the club’s former greats, with all-time top scorer Thierry Henry describing the team as “unwatchable.” Henry, now working as a pundit for Sky Sports, said he had turned his studio seat around at one moment during the game. “It was unwatchable; at one point I wanted to leave. I don’t relate to the team and I don’t think a lot of the fans do. That is a problem,” he said. Former Arsenal fullback Lee Dixon, now working for NBC, said it was the club’s worst performance he had witnessed since retiring in 2002.

CRICKET

Bangladesh 45-1 at stumps

Bangladesh yesterday were 45-1 at stumps in their second innings after they bowled out Australia for 217 on day two of the opening Test in Dhaka. Tamim Iqbal was on 30 with nightwatchman Taijul Islam (0) after Ashton Agar dismissed Soumya Sarkar for 15. Earlier, spinners Shakib Al Hasan (5-68) and Mehedi Hasan (3-62) helped Bangladesh claim a 43-run first innings lead. Matt Renshaw top-scored with 45 and Agar hit an unbeaten 41. In yesterday’s other matchup, England were 251 for four in their second innings, a lead of 82 runs, at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test against the West Indies at Headingley. Dawid Malan was 41 not out and Ben Stokes 29 not out. England lead this three-match series 1-0 after their innings and 209-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston.

TENNIS

Kimiko Date to retire again

Japan’s Kimiko Date, the grand dame of women’s tennis, yesterday announced that she is to retire from the game a few days short of her 47th birthday. The former world No. 4 said on her blog that she would add the “full stop” to her career by retiring — for a second time — after the Japan Women’s Open tournament, which begins in Tokyo on Sept. 11. “I have always been obsessed with competing,” said Date, who took a 12-year hiatus from professional tennis after quitting at the peak of her powers in 1996. Date — whose game is a throwback to a time when tennis was more about lobs, dinks and clever use of spin than power-hitting — broke several records. Most notably in 2009, Date became the second-oldest player in the modern era to win a WTA singles title after Billie Jean King when she captured the Korea Open.