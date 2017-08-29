Taipei Universiade: Men’s 4x100m team secures the bronze

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Taiwan’s athletics team secured a bronze medal at the men’s 4x100m relay final on the last day of the Taipei Summer Universiade track and field competition, finishing the race in 39.06 seconds.

The gold was won by Japan, who finished in 38.65 seconds, followed by the US, who finished with a time of 38.69 seconds.

The men’s relay team is composed of Wei Yi-ching, Yang Chun-han, Cheng Po-yu and Chen Chia-hsun. The four qualified for the final with a time of 39.23 seconds.

Last night’s result is the team’s best of the season.

Yang last night also obtained his second medal of the competition.

He surprised the nation last week by winning the gold in the 100m, finishing the race in 10.22 seconds. It was also the nation’s first gold medal in track and field since it joined the Universiade in 1959.

Despite the strong performance, Taiwan’s men’s 4x400m relay team was disqualified in the final as the runners had gone out of bounds when handing over the baton.

Before the team’s performance was annulled, they finished in 3 minutes and 8.56 seconds.

The team was led by Chen Chieh, who won the silver in the 400m hurdles, with teammates Yang Lung-hsiang, Wang Wei-hsu and Yu Chen-yi.