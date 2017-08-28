SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASEBALL

Cubs rout Phillies 17-2

Anthony Rizzo and Tommy La Stella hit two home runs apiece as the Chicago Cubs powered past Ben Lively and the Philadelphia Phillies with six homers in a 17-2 rout on Saturday in Philadelphia. The win snapped a two-game skid for the World Series champion Cubs, who entered the contest three games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central race. “We went through one streak where we got several guys kind of toasty at the same time, we haven’t had it with an extended period of time,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “No better moment than the present to try to get that happening for us.” Chicago pitcher Kyle Hendricks picked up his first win since May 24, a span of nine starts.

OLYMPICS

AOC will not change: De Jong

The culture of the beleaguered Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) will not change while John Coates remains its president, according to former chief executive Fiona De Jong. De Jong left the AOC last year amid claims of bullying against one of Coates’ key executives, while an independent review released on Wednesday painted a less than rosy picture of the organization. Staff described the organization as “dysfunctional” and had witnessed “deceitful, two-faced, egotistic and/or belligerent” behavior from senior staff. De Jong yesterday told the Australian Broadcasting Corp the findings of the report were consistent with her experience while running the organization and she had tried to change its culture, but was stymied by Coates. “Unfortunately I would say there was no appetite for meaningful change from the very top of the organization,” she said.

ASIAN GAMES

Thais take dig at Malaysia

Thailand took aim at table-topping Malaysia for stacking the sports program in their favor as they conceded defeat in the Southeast Asian Games medals race. Thailand dominated the last edition of the 11-nation competition in 2015, when they claimed 95 gold medals to finish clear of hosts Singapore on 84. However, with the Games closing on Wednesday, Thailand are fourth on the current table with 44 gold medals, well behind hosts Malaysia on 83. “We have missed several gold medals and our situation does not look good,” Thailand delegation chief Thana Chaiprasit said told the Bangkok Post. Thana complained that Malaysia’s decision to drop women’s boxing, and include squash and figure skating, had hit Thailand hard.

BASKETBALL

Injury concern clouds trade

Uncertainty surrounded the blockbuster trade that sent Kyrie Irving from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Boston Celtics on Saturday, a day after a physical exam raised concerns about the fitness of former Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas. The Celtics traded two-time All-Star point guard Thomas, small forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets’ first-round draft pick for next year to the Cavaliers for four-time All-Star Irving on Tuesday. However, multiple US media outlets reported on Saturday that a hip injury sustained by Thomas in last season’s playoffs was causing the Cavaliers concern. Thomas did not have surgery, but Celtics executive Danny Ainge said that the injury played “some” part in the decision to make the trade, adding that Thomas could miss the start of the season. ESPN on Saturday reported that officials of the teams were to talk and Cleveland could request further compensation from Boston before approving the trade.