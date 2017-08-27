West Indies’ Hope, Brathwaite hold firm against England

AFP, LEEDS, England

West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite struck a defiant unbeaten half century and Shai Hope was on 61 not out after James Anderson moved to within sight of becoming the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets at Headingley yesterday.

The West Indies were 161-3 in reply to England’s first-innings 258, a deficit of 97 runs, at press time last night as the second day of the second Test continued in Leeds.

Brathwaite was 81 not out with Hope at the other end as their unbroken partnership reached 113 runs.

Anderson removed Devendra Bishoo and Kyle Hope in the first session on his way to lunch figures of 3-10 runs in 12 overs, having dismissed Kieran Powell on Friday.

That left him on 495 Test wickets and just five away from becoming only the sixth bowler in history to take 500 in this format.

The West Indies found runs easier to score after the swing specialist was given a rest by England captain Joe Root.