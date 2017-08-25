SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASEBALL

Hill loses perfect game

Dodgers lefty Rich Hill lost his perfect game on an error in the ninth inning, then lost his no-hitter on a leadoff home run in the 10th by Josh Harrison that saw the Pittsburgh Pirates beat Los Angeles 1-0 on Wednesday. The Pirates did not have a runner until Jordy Mercer led off the ninth with a sharp grounder that smacked off third baseman Logan Forsythe’s glove for an error. Hill retired the next three batters. Hill (9-5) came back out for the 10th and Harrison sent his 99th pitch of the night into the first row of seats in left field, just out of the reach of left fielder Curtis Granderson. Hill struck out 10 without a walk. Hill became the first pitcher since Pedro Martinez in 1995 to take a no-hit try into extra innings. Martinez, then with Montreal, lost his perfect game in the 10th at San Diego. After Mercer reached in the ninth, Hill retired the next three batters.

SOCCER

Southhampton shocked

Southampton’s bid to return to the League Cup final ended in a shock defeat on Wednesday against Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Burnley’s victory over bitter rivals Blackburn Rovers was marred by an ugly pitch invasion. The Saints were beaten by Manchester United in last year’s Wembley final, but this time they did not make it past the second round. Danny Batth headed in Ivan Cavaleiro’s corner in the 67th minute and substitute Donovan Wilson ran through to seal the Championship side’s 2-0 success with three minutes remaining. It was a miserable first taste of English cup competitions for new Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino. “It’s a step backwards in our way, in our performance. We’ve got to try to learn from this situation,” Pellegrino said. At Ewood Park, Burnley’s 2-0 win against Lancashire neighbours Blackburn quickly turned nasty. Blackburn fans confronted Clarets players after Jack Cork headed in Robbie Brady’s cross to give the visitors a 27th-minute lead. One appeared to push Burnley captain James Tarkowski before being tackled to the ground by teammate Ashley Westwood. A Burnley supporter was ejected after a flare was set off in the away end. Brady added a second in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time to ensure the Clarets saw off the Rovers. Elsewhere, Newcastle United were the third top-tier side to be eliminated from the second round as Nottingham Forest won 3-2 at St James’ Park. Huddersfield beat third tier Rotherham 2-1, while West Ham United won 2-0 against fourth-tier Cheltenham. Stoke crushed third tier Rochdale 4-0.

RUGBY UNION

Williams knock reviewed

SANZAAR said New Zealand’s Sonny Bill Williams should have been removed from last week’s game against Australia after sustaining a head knock, but cleared medical officials of “deliberate failure” after they missed the incident. Williams appeared to be disorientated and stumbled after making a tackle early in the All Blacks’ 54-34 Rugby Championship win, but was not checked by his team’s medical staff or the independent Head Injury Assessment (HIA) doctor. The southern hemisphere governing body reviewed video footage of the incident and said that the center had experienced ataxia — the loss of control of body movements — and should have been removed from the field.