Pujols passes Sosa on homers list as Angels beat Texas

AP, ANAHEIM, California

For Albert Pujols, the home runs keep coming and the records keep falling.

The Angels slugger hit a three-run homer on Tuesday night, the 610th of his career, breaking a tie for eighth on the career list with Sammy Sosa to become baseball’s all-time leader for home runs by a player born outside the US.

Los Angeles also got a three-run homer from Kaleb Cowart as they thrashed the Texas Rangers 10-1 to keep the Angels a half-game behind the Minnesota Twins for the second American League wild card.

Pujols’ record home run was his 19th of the season.

“It’s pretty special,” Pujols said. “Obviously, all the great players from the Dominican Republic, Latin America, Venezuela, Mexico, Colombia, they’ve gone through the big leagues and to be able to accomplish something like this is very humbling.”

Rangers right-hander Tyson Ross (3-3) allowed three runs and seven hits in 3-2/3 innings.

Los Angeles righty Ricky Nolasco allowed a run over 4-2/3 innings, while Keynan Middleton (5-1) followed with 1-1/3 scoreless innings for the victory.

Cowart’s home run came in the fifth to give the Angels a 6-1 lead. It was his third home run of the season.

“We had a really good offensive game,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Even starting off where we left some ducks on the pond, but we came back and really got some clutch hits.”