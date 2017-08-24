Taipei Universiade: Italy eliminate Brazil in soccer, Taiwan defeated

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Italy eliminated Brazil from medal contention with a 2-0 victory in the final Group C soccer match at Fu Jen Catholic University in New Taipei City yesterday, while Taiwan failed again on the Taipei Summer Universiade pitch.

Brazil were second in Group C and could have advanced with a draw, as Italy started the day in third.

Neither side could make a breakthrough in the first half, but Italy came out in the second desperate to apply more pressure as the defending Univesiade champions.

Italy midfielder Riccardo Chiarello made a marauding run into the Brazil area and fed a short pass for striker Tommaso Taviani to flick into the net in the 77th minute.

In injury time, Italy booked their ticket into the medal rounds as midfielder Vittorio Favo sent a shot past Brazil goalkeeper Matheus Mazur.

“We are the defending champions and so the pressure was on us to win,” Italy manager Alessandro Musicco said. “We had to stick to our strategy and it was fantastic to get two goals today.”

“We trained outside in the strong wind,” Musicco said. “I made sure we were used to passing and implementing our game plan in such conditions. Today the wind was at our backs in the second half and we scored two goals with the favorable conditions.”

Russia, the surprise package of the group, routed the US 8-0 to top the table with three wins from three in the preliminary round.

The Russian Bears signaled their intention in the first match when they prevailed over Brazil 3-2 and then polished off Italy with an easy 3-0 win in their second game.

Taiwan, winless in two games and without a goal going into their match against Ireland, were looking to save face in front of the home fans in Group A.

The hosts fancied their chances after being blanked by Mexico 3-0 and losing 1-0 to France.

Striker Chen Hao-wei was upended in the box and captain Lin Chien-hsun smashed the ball into the net for the lead from a penalty in the 25th minute.

However, the hosts — as usual — ran out of steam in the second half, and Ireland took full advantage.

Alan O’Sullivan scored after 72 minutes and then substitute Joe Doyle netted in stoppage-time for a 2-1 win.

In volleyball, Taiwan’s women continued their amazing run, beating Colombia in three straight sets.

After losing to France in the first match, the squad strung together wins against the US and Brazil.

Other results saw Russia beating Brazil, Finland defeating Mexico and Thailand edging the US, while there were also wins for Argentina, Ukraine, Japan and France.

In baseball, Taiwanese fans were bitterly disappointed when South Korea delivered the knock-out punch with two runs in the ninth inning to defeat Taiwan 6-3 at the Taipei Tianmu Stadium last night.

The hosts crashed out of medal round with the result.

In yesterday’s other baseball results, Japan advanced into the medal round as Group B winners by thrashing the US 11-5, while the Czech Republic hammered France 12-7 and Mexico blanked Russia 15-0.