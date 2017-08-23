SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

ATHLETICS

Gatlin regrets booing

The booing that resounded around the London Stadium when Justin Gatlin mounted the podium to receive his gold medal as 100m world champion hurt the American, he said on Monday. The medal ceremony produced astonishing scenes, with Gatlin — whose victory denied Jamaican superstar Usain Bolt a farewell gold in the individual event — being booed and Bolt’s name being chanted, despite taking only bronze. Gatlin, who prior to his second ban from 2006-2010 won Olympic 100m gold in 2004 and double individual sprint world gold in 2005, had shown great character to triumph in London earlier this month after he was booed intensively throughout the 100m heats and final when his name was announced. “It did hurt because I’m not there for myself,” Gatlin said. “I’m up there for my country. I’m up there for my supporters. I didn’t do it for myself.”

TENNIS

ATP head hails Nadal

Rafael Nadal’s return to the top of the world rankings is a testament to the Spaniard’s longevity in the game and is as impressive as any of his career achievements, Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) president Chris Kermode said on Monday. The 31-year-old Nadal became the world No. 1 for the first time since July 2014 after replacing Britain’s Andy Murray at the top spot. “To regain the No. 1 ranking nine years after having first reached it is unprecedented,” Kermode said in a statement. “Rafa has been setting records throughout his remarkable career and this one is as impressive as any.”

SEA GAMES

Organizers slam behavior

Southeast Asian (SEA) Games organizers yesterday urged fans to behave themselves after Malaysian soccer supporters caused anger by chanting “Singapore dogs” during a game. The organizing committee called the incident — footage of which has been circulating online — “highly regrettable” and said it ran counter to the spirit of the 11-nation Games. “Any incident that is contradictory to this spirit of togetherness and unity, especially hurling of insults at other participating nations in whatever form, is highly regrettable,” the committee said in a statement. “Fans are urged to refrain from chanting offensive religious or racial slurs at all times.” The chanting was recorded during Malaysia’s 2-1 win over Singapore in Shah Alam on Wednesday last week.

RUGBY UNION

Dawson recounts illness

England’s 2003 World Cup-winning scrumhalf Matt Dawson on Monday told the BBC that he has undergone heart surgery due to being bitten by a tick in a park in London last year. The 44-year-old — who won 77 caps for his country and played seven times for the British and Irish Lions — said he would never have thought he was running such a risk going for a walk in a London park with his children. “I had two days where I felt awful. Very feverish, on the sofa, crashed out,” said Dawson, who was diagnosed with Lyme disease, a bacterial infection caused by infected ticks. “It was a really scary time for me and my family. Such a tiny creature caused me to end up needing heart surgery.”