Nadal back to No. 1 position, after three-year absence

AFP, PARIS

Rafael Nadal was confirmed as the world No. 1 for the first time in three years in the latest ATP rankings released yesterday.

The Spaniard, who learned he was going to reclaim the ATP summit a week ago, last topped the men’s charts in July 2014.

The 31-year-old Spaniard, who won his 15th Grand Slam title this year at Roland Garros, deposes Britain’s Andy Murray, who withdrew from the tournaments in Montreal and Cincinnati with a hip injury.

Nadal, who has spent 141 weeks in the top spot, has struggled with knee injuries since first becoming No. 1 in August 2008 after a Cincinnati semi-final run. He has admitted doubting he could ever regain the No. 1 spot after so many years.

Nadal, knocked out in the Cincinnati quarter-finals last week by Australian Nick Kyrgios, had slipped to as low as 13th in the ATP rankings midway through 2015.

Kyrgios’s progress to Sunday’s Cincinnati final earned him a five-rung rise to 18th with the man who beat him, Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, breaking into the top 10 in ninth.