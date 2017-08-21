Home / Sports
Norris maintains his nerve to win Fiji International

Reuters

Australian journeyman Jason Norris faltered a little on the back nine, but ultimately held his nerve to secure the biggest payday of his career with a four-stroke victory at the Fiji International yesterday.

The 44-year-old South Australian shot a final round five-under-par 67 at the Natadola Bay Golf Course to finish on 14-under for the US$1.2 million tournament, which is co-sanctioned by the European, Asian and Australasian Tours.

Norris started a shot behind overnight leader Wade Ormsby, but surged four clear of the field with six birdies and a single bogey before the turn.

Bogeys at the 10th and 15th were mitigated by a seventh birdie at the 13th and he parred the final three holes to finish with a comfortable cushion over compatriots James Marchesani and David McKenzie, as well as Thai Jazz Janewattananond.

“It’s taken me 21 years to have a win like this,” Norris said after receiving the trophy from Fijian President George Konrote.

“Now I’ve got a start in Europe and Asia as well. I was going to quit the game last year and now I’m playing all over the world. It’s just fantastic,” he said.

Jazz Janewattananond stormed up the leaderboard with a flawless 64, the 21-year-old hitting six birdies and an eagle three at the par five 17 to claim a share of second with Marchesani (70) and McKenzie (67).

Taiwan’s Hung Chein-yao finished with a 72 and shared 55th place with Australia’s Brett Rumford (76) and Josh Cabban (73) and South Africa’s Jbe’ Kruger (71).

Additional reporting by staff writrer

