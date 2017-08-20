SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

CRICKET

Cook scores double ton

Alastair Cook’s double century put England in a commanding position against the West Indies before James Anderson struck in the inaugural day/night Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, on Friday. The West Indies were 44-1 in reply to England’s imposing 514-8 declared, a deficit of 470 runs, when rain ended the second day’s play early in the third session. Cook’s 243, his fourth Test double century, was the cornerstone of England’s total and the former captain’s dismissal prompted current skipper Joe Root to declare. That left the West Indies with a tricky nine overs to bat in twilight before the tea interval. That was time enough for opener Kraigg Brathwaite to be caught behind for a duck off Anderson.

SOCCER

Brazilian indictments sought

The Brazilian Federal Police have called for the indictment of 21 people, including former Brasilia governors Agnelo Queiroz and Jose Roberto Arruda, for allegedly overcharging 559 million reais (US$178 million) in the renovation of a stadium used in the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The Mane Garrincha Stadium in the capital was to cost about 600 million reais, but ended up costing closer to 1.575 billion reais, officials said. It was built by a consortium led by construction firm Andrade Gutierrez.

GOLF

Ormsby leads in Fiji

Australia’s Wade Ormsby tore up the back nine with five birdies to take a one-stroke lead at the end of the third round of the Fiji International in Sigatoka yesterday. The 37-year-old’s six-under-par 66 put him on 10-under 206 for the tournament at the Natadola Bay Golf Course, a shot clear of compatriot Jason Norris (70). Another Australian, James Marchesani, shot a 67 to stand alone in third place on eight-under at a tournament cosanctioned by the European, Asian and Australasian Tours. Taiwan’s Hung Chien-yao followed up scores of 71 and 74 in the first two rounds with a 73 to be in a share of 57th on 218 overall, while Lu Wei-chih missed the cut on Friday with scores of 73 and 74.

RUGBY LEAGUE

Storm seal minor title

The Melbourne Storm clinched first place in the National Rugby League (NRL) with two regular-season rounds remaining. The Storm ended Newcastle’s three-match winning streak yesterday with a 44-12 win over the Knights, giving Melbourne 40 competition points for the season with 18 wins in 22 matches. Second-placed Brisbane, who kept pace by beating St George Illawarra 24-12 on Friday, have 34.

SEA GAMES

Schooling apologizes

Singaporean Olympic champion Joseph Schooling has apologized to Malaysians for saying he was going to teach their swimmers a lesson at the South East Asian (SEA) Games, which opened in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. The 22-year-old, who won the city-state’s first Olympic gold in the 100m butterfly in Rio de Janeiro last year, told local media it would be “nice to go to Malaysia’s backyard and teach them a thing or two.” However, on his arrival in the Malaysian capital yesterday, Schooling said: “If I offended anyone, I do apologize ... that wasn’t my intention. I’m really sorry for my comments and I definitely didn’t mean it that way.” Schooling won nine gold medals at the last SEA Games in Singapore two years ago but will race in fewer events this year.