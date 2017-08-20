Bayern Munich win against Leverkusen in first league game

AP, BERLIN

It was out with the old and in with the new, but Bayern Munich still started the 55th Bundesliga in familiar fashion on Friday with a 3-1 home win over Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

Bayern were playing their first league game without the retired Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso, but two new signings — Niklas Suele and Corentin Tolisso — got the five-time champions under way.

Then the Bundesliga’s first ever use of video assistance saw Bayern awarded a penalty, which Robert Lewandowski converted in the second half.

Bayern quickly got into their stride and Suele got the home side off to a flying start when he headed in a free-kick from Sebastian Rudy.

Corentin Tolisso made it 2-0 when Arturo Vidal picked him out at the far post.

Leverkusen manager Heiko Herrlich made use of the break for two changes, although the positive impact they made was undone when Charles Aranguiz hauled Lewandowski back in the area.

Substitute Julian Brandt set up Admir Mehmedi for Leverkusen’s goal.

LIGUE 1

AFP, PARIS

AS Monaco shrugged off the absence of star striker Kylian Mbappe as skipper Radamel Falcao’s late goal secured a 1-0 victory against Metz on Friday.

Falcao’s goal came with 12 minutes left at the Stade Municipal Saint-Symphorien, and the win makes it three in a row at the start of the new season for the reigning Ligue 1 champions.