Online world cup draws clubs to e-sports

AP, LONDON

In the days after Neymar’s world-record transfer, Paris Saint-Germain were wrapping up another ground-breaking signing.

One less costly and lacking the Brazilian’s fanfare.

Ahmed al-Meghessib will not be lining up alongside Neymar, but the 19-year-old Qatari is no less a soccer pioneer.

Unlike the other 31 console competitors at the FIFA Interactive World Cup in London this week, al-Meghessib still pulls on his boots for a top-flight club in his native Qatar with Al-Duhail.

“I am a real football player,” he says. “It is a great feeling to be a virtual and an actual football player.”

Unfortunately for al-Meghessib, whose gaming name is “Ameghessib,” he could not transfer his talent for real soccer into a deep run in the virtual finals. He finished in the middle of his group in the first round and advanced no further.

It was the same fate for the second gamer signed by PSG in their first e-sports squad. And yet, PSG could consider them a relative success.

Professional teams are no longer just focused on winning competitions like the Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup on the field. They want gaming titles to tap into a slice of the growing e-sports market and bring a new generation of fans into clubs. Of the 32 men who made the finals in London — no women qualified — 11 were attached to clubs, FIFA said.

Those other clubs included Ajax, AS Roma, VfL Wolfsburg, and Basel. They take any reflected glory at the Interactive World Cup from their players, whom they really sign for other tournaments, where they can field their club colors.

Al-Meghessib was told off for setting up his team as PSG after his opening match in a choking, sweaty room surrounded by seven other head-to-heads and loud commentary. His team had to wear a neutral kit instead in subsequent games.

Al-Meghessib was a success even before his opening match in London.

Competition to reach the finals is getting harder each year. Two million players entered last year’s edition. Qualifying for the 13th tournament attracted 7 million competitors, according to FIFA, and the finals were broadcast globally online and on television.

Just like the men’s World Cup 51 years ago at Wembley Stadium in London, FIFA’s virtual tournament culminated in an England-Germany final in front of an audience at Central Hall Westminster on Friday.

Just like in 1966 an Englishman collected the trophy — and with it US$200,000 for Spencer “Gorilla” Ealing, who beat Kai “Deto” Wollin.

CASH

“It’s life-changing money at stake now,” says the 28-year-old Wollin, who still took home US$40,000, despite losing 7-3 in the two-leg final, one on his preferred PlayStation and the other on Ealing’s favored Xbox.

FIFA has increased the jackpot for its gaming champion 10-fold since last year’s US$20,000 prize in New York, an investment reflecting the growing importance of e-sports even to the world’s most popular traditional sport.

“We’re not in it for the money,” FIFA director of marketing services Jean-Francois Pathy says. “The priority of this event is to engage with the younger community. It’s just another way of consuming football.”

The Interactive World Cup produces the unusual sight of stars like Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Lionel Messi (Argentina) and Neymar (Brazil) wearing the jerseys of other countries. There are also long-retired players also available for selection like Ruud Gullit, who scored for Ealing’s winning England team.