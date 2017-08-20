Manchester United beat Swansea City with late scores

Reuters

Manchester United continued their perfect start to the Premier League by crushing Swansea City 4-0 with a flurry of late goals at the Liberty Stadium yesterday.

The score matched their destruction of West Ham United after Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial scored within four minutes to add to Eric Bailly’s first-half opener, his first goal for the club.

Lukaku began the late rout with a neat finish on 80 minutes for his third goal in two games before Pogba surged forward to dink the ball past Lukasz Fabianski and Martial completed the rout.

Despite raucous home support, Swansea seldom threatened in the absence of the departed Gylfi Sigurdsson and the injured Fernando Llorente, always struggling to deal with United’s power and pace.

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said it could be years before his troubled team are capable of dominating at home and abroad.

Although Conte won the Premier League in his first season with Chelsea, the Blues boss said they still lack the solid foundations required to compete for top prizes every year.

Additional reporting by AFP