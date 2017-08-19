SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

FOOTBALL

Raider charged with assault

An Oakland Raiders cornerback who prosecutors said beat and stomped on his sister’s boyfriend was on Thursday charged with assault and battery. Sean Lee Smith, a 30-year-old NFL defensive player, could face up to seven years in prison if he is convicted on all three felony counts against him, which include allegations of causing great bodily injury. Smith is accused of attacking his sister’s boyfriend, Christopher Woods, on the morning of July 4 in the Los Angeles suburb of Pasadena, a criminal complaint read. The court documents do not say what prompted the alleged violence.

GOLF

Hend shares lead in Fiji

Scott Hend yesterday shot a six-under 66 to move into a four-way share of the lead after the second round of the Fiji International. The 44-year-old Australian was level with first-round leader Daniel Pearce of New Zealand, who shot 71, and Australia’s Jason Norris and Malaysia’s Gavin Green (69 each), all on seven-under 137 on the ocean-side Natadola Bay course. The leading group had a two-stroke advantage over Australians Adam Bland, David McKenzie and Peter Wilson, who shot 71s. Taiwan’s Hung Chien-yao finished the round tied for 49th on a one-over 145 total.

OLYMPICS

Perkins to represent Russia

Cyclist Shane Perkins has been given the green light to attain citizenship by Russian President Vladimir Putin, paving the way for the two-time world champion to represent his new country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Melbourne-born 30-year-old won a sprint bronze for Australia at the 2012 London Olympics, but missed out on selection for last year’s Rio Games. “The president resolved to grant Russian Federation citizenship to Shane Alan Perkins,” the Kremlin said in a statement on its Web site. Perkins posted a picture of himself on Twitter wearing Russian colors on his bike and wrote: “I’m the most excited guy in the world right now! I can make my dreams come true!” Perkins, a good friend of Russian reigning world champion sprinter Denis Dmitriev, who took bronze in the sprint at Rio, began seriously considering defecting less than a year ago, frustrated at being shut out of Australia’s high-performance program, he told local media.

RUGBY UNION

Gard cleared in ‘bug-gate’

Adrian Gard, the security consultant at the center of the All Blacks bugging case, yesterday had his public mischief charge dismissed by a Sydney court, state media reported. Gard was accused of making a false statement to police about a listening device found in the All Blacks’ hotel meeting room before a match in August last year against Australia in Sydney. The magistrate was unable to rule out that someone else could have planted the bug, the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported. Gard was found guilty of a second charge relating to carrying out a security operation without a license. The matter, dubbed “bug-gate” by the media, caused much friction between the Australian and New Zealand Rugby unions when it was revealed last year. All Blacks management decided not to alert police for five days after the bug was found, waiting until the morning of the Test before instructing hotel staff to involve them.