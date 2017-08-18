SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

UNIVERSIADE

Ugandan team confirmed

Ugandan athletes are to take part in the Taipei Universiade as scheduled, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. After receiving Ugandan government’s support, the team was to arrive before the opening ceremony tomorrow, ministry spokeswoman Eleanor Wang said at a news briefing in response to media reports earlier this week that the Ugandan government had ordered the team not to attend. In a tweet three days earlier, Norman Katende, director of media communications at the International Association of Athletics Federations World Cross Country Championships Kampala, indicated that the Ugandan team had been ordered not to attend because of the nation’s “one China” policy. Katende tweeted an image that he said was a photograph of a directive from the Ugandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Ugandan Ministry of Education advising the national team not to attend the Universiade and citing the policy. However, Wang said she was pleased to hear that the Ugandan team would be attending the Games.

SOCCER

Barca ‘close’ to signings

Barcelona sporting manager Pep Segura has said the club was “close” to signing Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund. Speaking after Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid in the second leg of the Supercopa gave their archrivals a 5-1 aggregate victory, Segura said Barcelona were discussing terms with the attacking duo. “We are close to Coutinho and Dembele, we are discussing their conditions, but we do not know when they will be sealed,” Segura told Spanish television station TV3. “We hope they will be Barcelona players this season.” Barcelona, who on Monday said they had agreed a deal to sign Brazilian midfielder Paulinho for 40 million euros (US$47.19 million), are looking to fill the void left by Neymar after his world record 222 million euro transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

SOCCER

Celtic win first leg

Celtic have one foot in the Champions League group stages after a Scott Sinclair double helped his side to a 5-0 thrashing of Astana in their play-off round first leg in Glasgow on Wednesday. An own-goal from Evgeni Postnikov opened the scoring in the 32nd minute before Sinclair doubled Celtic’s advantage 10 minutes later. The English winger then grabbed his sixth goal of the season on the hour before James Forrest added another in the 79th minute. Leigh Griffiths helped round off the rout in the 79th minute with a deflection off Igor Shitov to help the Scottish champions secure a commanding advantage to take to Kazakhstan for the return leg next week.

BOXING

Glove weight announced

Mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor is happy about the switch to lighter gloves for his Aug. 26 fight against undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr and says his opponent will now struggle to make it past the second round. The Nevada State Athletic Commission on Wednesday, just 10 days before the hotly anticipated Las Vegas fight, approved requests from Mayweather and McGregor to wear 8 ounce gloves rather than 10 ounce ones. “That was a good thing for me. I’m very happy with it,” McGregor told reporters on a conference call.