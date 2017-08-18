Betts completes Red Sox rally to beat Cardinals

AP, BOSTON

Mookie Betts lined a two-run double off the left-field wall with two outs in the ninth inning to cap a three-run rally that lifted the Boston Red Sox over the St Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Wednesday.

Xander Bogaerts hit a solo homer for the American League East-leading Red Sox, who won for the 12th time in 14 games and maintained their 4.5 game lead over the New York Yankees.

Kolten Wong had three hits, including an RBI single in St Louis’ four-run second inning.

It was just the third loss in 11 games for the Cardinals, who were swept in the two-game series, their first visit to Fenway Park since losing the 2013 World Series.

Trevor Rosenthal gave up Bogaerts’ homer into the Green Monster seats in the ninth. Zach Duke (0-1) struck out a batter and walked one before John Brebbia gave up Betts’ hit.

Craig Kimbrel (5-0) pitched one hitless inning for the win.

In Miami, Giancarlo Stanton’s homer streak ended, but he got two hits and helped Miami beat San Francisco 8-1.

Stanton had homered in a team-record six consecutive games.

In other games, it was:

Rangers 12, Tigers 6

Cubs 7, Reds 6

Angels 3, Nationals 2

Yankees 5, Mets 3

Brewers 7, Pirates 6

Blue Jays 3, Rays 2

Astros 9, Diamondbacks 5

Mariners 7, Orioles 6

Royals 7, Athletics 6

Padres 3, Phillies 0

Rockies 17, Braves 2

Dodgers 5, White Sox 4

Twins, Indians postponed