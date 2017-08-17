Minister proposes tough sanctions for violence in soccer

Reuters, BERLIN

German Minister of the Interior Thomas de Maiziere called for tough measures to crack down on soccer fans who commit violent acts, including stadium bans, after fireworks and fires on Monday disrupted a match in the Baltic city of Rostock.

De Maiziere, who also serves as sports minister, told the daily Bild that overall violence levels were rising in Germany, as evidenced by clashes that injured hundreds of police officers at the G20 summit in Hamburg last month.

“We are talking about significant criminal acts in some cases,” De Maiziere told the newspaper. “The justice system must be hard-nosed in this regard.”

One approach could be to have known perpetrators register with police before and after matches, or to impose stadium bans.

Monday’s violence in Rostock erupted after supporters of Berlin’s Hertha BSC, one of the Bundesliga’s top teams, fired fireworks at fans of third-division Hansa Rostock at a match at the Ostseestadion.

Rostock fans then set fire to a Hertha banner, which German media said was likely stolen from the Berlin team’s stadium in 2014, as well as seats.

De Maiziere condemned the violence and said it was a shame that small groups of “violent anarchists” were able to ruin the image of the sport.

The teams and their supporters should distance themselves from violent fans, he said.

The Rostock team in 2007 were fined by the German Football Association after fans set fire to the terraces and a flag, with the ensuing violence injuring 14 people.