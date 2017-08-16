Bettis returns after treatment

AP, DENVER, Colorado

Chad Bettis had trouble controlling his emotions on Monday as he took the mound for the first time since cancer treatment, but he had no trouble controlling the Atlanta Braves.

Bettis threw seven impressive innings in his season debut, thrilling the crowd as the Colorado Rockies beat the Braves 3-0 on a feel-good night at Coors Field.

Bettis scattered six hits, walked none and struck out two. He had not pitched in the majors since being diagnosed with testicular cancer in November last year.

“I don’t think I was in tune to what was going on until the fifth,” Bettis said. “So many emotions. I was trying to get them under control. It was taking much longer than what was expected.”

Bettis had surgery for the condition, but tests in March showed the cancer had spread to his lymph nodes. He later underwent chemotherapy.

The journey to get back to the rotation was on his mind all day, but he was able to harness his emotions and put together a strong outing.

“From what everybody has told me about this fella, seeing what he did tonight didn’t surprise me,” first-year Rockies manager Bud Black said. “I’m sure it was emotional for him, his family, the people who he’s close to, people with cancer that follow his path.”

The 33,641 fans at Coors Field were cheering for Bettis before he threw his first major-league pitch of the year.

They rose as he walked in from the bullpen before the start and gave a big cheer as he went out to pitch the first inning.

“You try to get your mind clear because of the task at hand and then to be hit with that emotion, it was unbelievable,” Bettis said. “Walking in it was deep breaths.”

Reality hit in a hurry when Ender Inciarte led off with a triple past a diving Gerardo Parra in left, but Inciarte was thrown out trying to stretch it to an inside-the-park home run.

“It went from being incredibly high to: ‘Oh no, we’re about to be down 1-0.’ I’ve never had a problem with guys laying out,” Bettis said. “Parra tried to make a spectacular play and ended up still making a spectacular play.”

The 28-year-old Bettis settled into a pitchers’ duel with Atlanta starter Julio Teheran and pitched the way he did last year when he led Colorado in starts (32), wins (14) and innings (186).

Bettis left for a pinch hitter in the seventh with the game still scoreless.

Colorado scored three times in the eighth off Rex Brothers (2-3), who relieved Teheran.

In other games on Monday, it was:

‧ Marlins 8, Giants 3

‧ Indians 7, Red Sox 3

‧ Diamondbacks 2, Astros 0

‧ Cubs 15, Reds 5

‧ Yankees 4, Mets 2

‧ Blue Jays 2, Rays 1

‧ Rangers 6, Tigers 2

‧ Orioles 11, Mariners 3

‧ Royals 6, Athletics 2

‧ Padres 7, Phillies 4