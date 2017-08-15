SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

RACING

Racetrack gunman kills 3

Three people were shot dead on Sunday at a drag racetrack in Wisconsin, authorities said, but it was unclear who was responsible and what the motive might have been. The shooting took place at the Great Lakes Dragaway in Union Grove, Wisconsin, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth told reporters. Several thousand people were at the track at the time, which was evacuated. No suspects were in custody, authorities said, and no motive had been determined. “We’re not aware of any danger to the community,” Beth said. The victims, all men in their 20s or early 30s, were from Illinois. They were standing near a food vendor when a gunman approached and shot them at what appeared to have been point-blank range, Beth said.

FOOTBALL

Bennett to sit out anthems

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett on Sunday said he is to sit during the national anthem this season to protest social injustice and segregation. Bennett sat on the visiting bench during the anthem before the Seahawks’ pre-season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, a decision he made prior to protests by white supremacists at the University of Virginia over the weekend. However, what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia, solidified Bennett’s decision. “With everything that’s been going on the last couple of months and especially after the last couple of days, seeing everything in Virginia, seeing what’s going on out there earlier today in Seattle, I just wanted to be able to use my platform to be able to continue to speak over injustice,” Bennett said.

BASEBALL

Stanton hits franchise record

Giancarlo Stanton on Sunday homered for the fourth straight game, hitting his 42nd of the year to tie the Marlins’ season record, as Miami won 5-3 to complete its first series sweep of the Colorado Rockies since 2006. Stanton homered leading off the third inning to match Gary Sheffield’s team record set in 1996. It was the 250th homer of Stanton’s career and came in his 941st game. Only five players since 1913 have reached the 250 milestone faster.

SOCCER

Six red cards in SA opener

An extraordinary start to the South African season saw six players and coaches red-carded as Wits scraped into the semi-finals of a knockout competition with the Golden Arrows this weekend. The debut of Montenegrin Slavko Damjanovic for league champions Wits lasted just 22 minutes before being sent off for kicking an opponent so hard in the face he concussed him. A second yellow card for Zimbabwean Danny Phiri of the Arrows on the stroke of half-time reduced both teams to 10 men. Constant second-half swearing led to Wits coach Gavin Hunt and Arrows coach Clinton Larsen and his assistant, Mandla Ncikazi, being sent to the grandstand. The referee flashed his red card again during extra-time to expel Siyabonga Dube of Arrows for head-butting Malawian Frank “Gabadinho” Mhango. Amid the chaos, Wits won 4-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw that seemed an unlikely result midway through the first half when the Arrows led 10-man Wits by two goals.